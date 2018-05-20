Nigeria May Cease To Exist If Ekiti Election Is Rigged - PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus, Warns

Published:





Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Uche Secondus, has warned that Nigeria might go into extinction if the July 14th governorship election in Ekiti state is rigged by the ruling party, APC.





Secondus issued the warning at the flag-off of PDP’s local government election campaign in Rivers state.





"The forthcoming Ekiti state election is going to be a litmus test. We warn that if you attempt to rig Ekiti, it will be a recipe for crisis and we don’t know whether there will be Nigeria or not.





We are bold to say it because you cannot take the peoples rights, you cannot deny them of their votes and we are saying and we want APC to say the same that it will be one man, one vote, one woman, one vote, one youth, one vote.





We will never allow an evil individual to destroy this nation or to destroy our state. If you like wait for us, we refuse to be intimidated. We saw all that happened in Kaduna last Saturday. PDP won in all local government areas, but they over-turned the results.” he said.

