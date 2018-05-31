Nigeria Drifting Towards Anarchy - Pat Utomi

Published:

Prominent Nigerian economist and founder of Centre for Values in Leadership Prof. Pat Utomi has warned that Nigeria is on a path to anarchy. But the former presidential aspirant said the anarchy can be averted by saying “We don’t need to get there if our political leaders act fast.”





Utomi made this known on Wednesday at the launch of a book entitled: “Thoughts and talks: Insights on learning, living and service,” written by Prof. Aloy Ejiogu of the department of Management Education, University of Lagos. According to him, if Nigeria had sincere leaders, the country would have advanced beyond its current state.





He applauded the writer, Prof. Ejiogu, describing his book as a parting gift to the university system, of which he has been part of in the last 40 years. Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olawatoyin Ogundipe, acknowledged the contributions of Ejiogu to the development of the university.

