New TV Series Lifelines With Mima Makes It's Debut On TV

A new TV show Lifelines with Mima makes it debut across Selected TV networks in Nigeria and the UK. The show is family oriented and topical. It deals with everyday societal and family issues that brings about values and mutual respect for one another.This beautiful show shot in Mima’s Mansion, in private Jets and a hospital, combines the dramas of everyday clients of Mima that come to her with their various issues, bringing with them intrigue, comedy, tears and emotions, big fights and arguments and most of all a very practical approach to educating people on how to deal with these critical issues. This show stands out because it moves away from the traditional shows that are about just talk, polishing and covering up issues, Lifelines with Mima goes into details of taboo subjects and presents it through high production values. Celebrity Guests who have appeared on the show include, John Okafor(Mr Ibu), Funky Mallam, Klint, The maverick Charly Boy, Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Larry Koldsweat just to mention a few.The Host of the show Mima is a counsellor and relationship coach who has also been through some very difficult life issues. Lifelines with Mima shows on Saturdays 10.30pm on AIT and Mondays 7.30pm on Bentv in Europe with more stations coming. It promises to an exciting time for ardent tv viewers.