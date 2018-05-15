NASS Beef Up Security Ahead Omo-Agege’s Return As He Failed To Show Up At Plenary

Published:

Security was beefed up at the national assembly ahead of the expected resumption of embattled Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta Central). On Thursday, a high court in Abuja nullified Omo-Agege’s suspension by the senate.





Strengthening of security arrangement at the complex, especially around the senate chambers is to forestall likely security breach as recorded on April 18, when suspected hoodlums invaded the chambers and made away with the mace.





The incident which occurred while plenary was ongoing was linked to Omo-Agege, who defied the suspension order on him and attended the proceedings, accompanied by some strange fellows. Apart from full security detail in the red chamber on Monday, police officers were seen at the lobby, a development that is unusual on a non-sitting day.





Sergeants-at-arms were also seen in clusters discussing in hush tones, and apparently perfecting the security beef-up. According to report, some staff said the development was not unconnected with the expected return of Omo-Agege to the chamber on Tuesday after the court judgment in his favour.





Omo-Agege had gone to court to challenge his 90 legislative days suspension by the senate and the court in its ruling declared the action unconstitutional, saying that the senate could not suspend a member beyond 12 days.





Meaanwhile, the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ovie Omo-Agege, was on Tuesday absent from plenary. The Senate had said it will not stop Omo-Agege from attending plenary on Tuesday, in compliance with a Federal High Court order.





The lawmaker had vowed to attend Tuesday’s session despite the reported beefing up of security by the National Assembly authorities. A Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the suspension of Omo-Agege for 90 days by his colleagues and declared it illegal.





Justice Nnamdi Dimgba ordered his reinstatement with immediate effect. He was suspended by the Senate because he openly criticised the amendment of election sequence, accusing the senators of disfavouring President Muhammadu Buhari.





Source: NAN

Share This