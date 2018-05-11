N9.8bn Fraud: FG Files Fresh Evidence Against Suswam

Published:





The Federal Government has tendered additional documents in the 32-count money laundering charge against the former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam and two others before the Federal High Court in Abuja.





The defendants were alleged to have conspired and transferred the sum of N9,791,602,453.8 from the Benue State Subsidy Reinvestment Programme, SURE-P accounts in two banks into illegal accounts with the aim of concealing the money.





The money was allegedly diverted by the defendants between 2012 and 2015 while Mr Suswam was the governor of the state. Suswam and his co-defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.





Government, through its counsel, Aminu Akilu on Thursday tendered documentary evidence, showing how the sum of N450m was withdrawn from the state treasury in the guise that it was for the augmentation of ten months running cost for the government house.





The documents which were tendered through the second prosecution witness, Ochoga Peter Esuh, who was a Cashier at the Benue State Government House certified true copies of memo to the executive governor (Suswam), payment receipts, payment vouchers of the N450 million and a letter to the Commissioner of finance, under Suswam’s administration, Omadachi Oklobia in respect of the money.





The two statements of the witness to the police were also tendered as exhibits before the court, despite the objection by the prosecution counsel. The trial Judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole adjourned till May 22, 2018, for the cross-examination of the witness.

Share This