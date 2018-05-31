My CCT Trial Was Politically Motivated - Senate President, Saraki

Published:

Senate President Bukola Saraki has insisted that trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over the allegation of false asset declaration was political. Dr Saraki said this in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu.





He was reacting to a report that the trial, which is now before both the Supreme Court and the CCT, formed part of the discussions between the new People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.





The Senate President faulted the report, maintaining that the issues being discussed between the nPDP and the APC leaderships were beyond personal matters and those who attended the meeting would attest to it. He explained that he could have ignored the report, but he had decided to disclaim it as it might be perceived to have some level of authenticity due to the circumstances around it.





Senator Saraki further noted his stance on the trial that he would not accept any settlement of the asset declaration case outside the judicial process. “He (Saraki) is confident that the court will give him justice and he will be exonerated of all charges as can be seen by the verdicts of the CCT and the Court of Appeal.





“In fact, he maintains his earlier position that the trial was politically and maliciously motivated,” the statement said. The Senate President, however, warned all interested parties to allow the judiciary to freely and fairly decide on the issues before it.





Saraki reiterated his belief that nobody should compromise national interest with personal issues, adding that this has guided his actions, conduct and utterances in the performance of his official duties in the last three years





He alleged that persistent persecution and intimidation have been directed at him and urged Nigerians to ignore the report about the meeting of the nPDP and APC leaders. The senator maintained that he has no reason to depart from his avowed principle that Nigeria is greater than any individual, including himself.

