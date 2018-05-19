Dele Momodu To Nigerian Youths..."Greatness Is A Long Distance Journey"

Published:





Publisher and journalist, Dele Momodu penned great advice to today's youths. The advice reads: "Simple advice to today's youths: Greatness is a long distance journey. Its attributes include vision, dedication, tenacity, humility, hard work, staying power etc.





A kid who calls his father a poor man is yet to appreciate what it takes to run a proper business, get married, have children, pay their school fees in the best and most expensive schools in the world, maintain a dignified lifestyle for decades, and so on.





Stop fooling around, your dad is greater than you can ever imagine. Do not join the fake celebrities who make the loudest hype when the journey has not even started. Humble yourself, bow to the Masters, pay your dues and ask God for the wisdom of the ancient. Happy weekend."

