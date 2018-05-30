Muslims Attack Pop Singer Falz For Using Ladies Robed In Hijab InHis Music Video

Published:

Falz's "This is Nigeria" music video, inspired by Childish Gambino's "This is America" video, has generated controversy with Muslims calling him out for using girls in hijab in the video.





In the music video, which we think is a masterpiece, uses art to expose the ills in society, young girls in hijab are seen dancing Shaku Shaku behind Falz. Some Muslims took offense at this and said it's inappropriate and a way of disrespecting the hijab and Islam.





On the other hand, there are a lot of people standing up for Falz. Falz' supporters pointed out that the girls in hijab are a representation of the Chibok and Dapchi girls and other young women kidnapped and raped on a daily basis in northern Nigeria.

Share This