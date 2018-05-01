Muslim Students Condemn Trump’s Comment On Christian Killings

Published:

US President Donald Trump’s comment on the killing of Christians in Nigeria will further divide the country, according to the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN). Trump had made the statement during a press conference on Monday as President Muhammadu Buhari visited the US.





However, the MSSN, Lagos chapter in a statement on Monday, said, “Trump’s offer shows that he is myopic and uncivilized. “The pronouncement to help fight killings of Christians in a nation where innocent souls are wasted without recourse to their affiliations is a call to separatism.





“One would wonder if Trump is not aware or deliberately ignored the murder of several Muslims in a mosque at the University of Maiduguri, or those killed in mosques in Yobe and Zamfara; and many other parts of the country.





“We should know that the offer is a reflection of Trump’s hatred for Islam and Muslims. Such offer at this point in time is divisive, ‘unafrican‘ and insincere. “World leaders should ignore insinuations that Muslims are not against terrorism, it would be more beneficial to tackle insurgency with utmost neutrality.”





The statement called said Muslims, “condemn and reject all forms of terrorism, insurgency and oppression in whatever name being perpetrated. “We should also remember that in Nigeria, most families are composed of Christians and Muslims alike, just as we also have other faithful. “Trump’s call for separatism when the world is advocating for collectivism is not a healthy offer.”





Share This