Murray Bruce Reveals Dino Melaye's Current Date Of Health

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (PDP-Bayelsa East) has disclosed that Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West) is getting better. Melaye is currently on admission at the National Hospital in Abuja.





In a post on his Twitter page, the media mogul disclosed that Melaye was in high spirit and was most grateful to all those who supported him.





Murray-Bruce wrote: “Just left the hospital where I went to see @dino_melaye. He is in high spirits. He is most grateful to all those who supported him, even as he looks forward to his day in court.





"I am hoping he is granted bail so he can get better care and recuperate faster.”

