Mixed Reactions Trail Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Published:





Mixed reactions have continued to trail the much-anticipated wedding of former American actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. From the reactions, some fans are very excited, some angry while others remain floating in a state of indifference.





Prince Harry married his sweetheart Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 after courting her for more than two years. The marriage was officiated by archbishop Welby while the sermon was delivered by Reverend PB Curry who got vocal about the importance of love cutting across all races.





The world was taken aback in November when Kensington Palace announced that the American was engaged to British Prince. In April, Markle’s estranged siblings came out with controversial allegations against the actress, tagging her a terrible person.





Days before the wedding, her estranged step-brother took a u-turn and said he regrets what he said about her, blaming his attitude on ignorance of how to handle paparazzi. In March, it was also revealed that Harry had invited his exes to the wedding.





Fans of the couple have waited patiently to see the event, which many feared would not hold.

Share This