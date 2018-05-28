Middle Belt Forum Chairman Takaya Is Dead

Published:

The chairman of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Bala Takaya, on Sunday morning, died at the National Hospital in Abuja. According to sources, the 68 year old was nursing an undisclosed ailment.





He hailed from Mabuguva, Mubi local government area of Adamawa state and is survived by one wife and five children.





Takaya obtained his first degree from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in 1974 and later proceeded to the London School of Economics and Political Science, where he obtained another degree in 1978.





The deceased lectured in ABU and the University of Jos.

