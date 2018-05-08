Tuesday, 8 May 2018

Meet Chinedu Mitchel - A Nigerian Radio Presenter Who Seems To Be The Smallest Man In Nigeria [Photos]

Published: May 08, 2018

The Chief Press Secretary to Abia State governor, Enyinnaya Appolos posted photos of his 'small' friend, Chinedu Mitchel, an ABSU student and Radio anchor from Imo State. He wrote:

With my colleague, my brother and my friend, Chinedu  Mitchel a 200 level Mass Communication student of Abia State University, Uluru, somewhere in Lagos...


Mitchel anchors a weekly show, “Personality Checks’ on ABSU Radio (a Campus Radio), and I will be a guest on his show next week hopefully...

He hails from Ngo Okpala in Imo State, a proud Igbo son...

