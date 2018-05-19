2face And I Argue Alot - Sound Sultan

Published:





For several years, the friendship between two former Festac boys, and Nigerian hiphop legends, Tuface and Sound Sultan has kept waxing strong. Sound Sultan popularly referred to as Naija Ninja revealed that he has fought with the legendary singer but they settle it in a bizarre manner.





In a recent interview, he said, "The funny thing is that there is nothing that causes a fight between Tuface and me . If we have a misunderstanding, we make fun of it and settle it. That is the beauty of our friendship. Whenever we have a problem, we make fun of it and resolve the issue. We argue and it is more of a hobby for us but we realise that we must not always agree on an issue.





"We have never had a quarrel over women or music. When it comes to music, we connect greatly with our inspirations. We connect greatly. Money has never been an issue between me and anybody. It is not that I do not like money but I do not let it define who I am or erase some things about my personality. It is very important to uphold some things and stick by them.”





Speaking briefly on his relationship with Tuface, the iconic singer said, "Tuface and I started in the music industry a long while ago and when we started, there weren't too many of us in the game. We both started in FESTAC and by virtue of that, we were always together. Back then, it was just us living our lives. We grew to understand how we connected on different levels. Nothing can stop that kind of friendship.”





Source: Punch

