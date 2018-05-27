Husband Of Nanny That Abducted Kids In 2015 Arrested

Published:





Three years down the line, the long arm of the law has caught up with Waheed Abubakar, the husband of a nanny, who abducted three children of her bosses in the Surulere area of Lagos State two days after she was employed via OLX – an online sales portal.





The 41-year-old suspect, a commercial tricycle rider, was tracked down at his park in the Ikorodu area of the city by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team.





Bearing a pseudonym Mary Adebiyi, the nanny, had fled with the three children aged 11 months, four and six on April 7, 2015 when their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leke Orekoya, were at work.





It was reported that she and other members of the kidnap syndicate demanded N15m ransom from the parents. However, a week later, the children were recovered in the Shasha area of Lagos, where they were dumped, while the abductor, whose real name is Funmilayo Adeyemi, was arrested.





Adeyemi reportedly confessed to the police to have earlier stolen two kids – Raphael and Michael – in Magodo. In a chat during the week, Abubakar, who hails from Ibadan, Oyo State, confessed to masterminding the kidnap, saying he did it to appreciate the gesture shown to him by a friend, Olawale.





The father of two explained that the man helped in paying N150,000 bills when his wife was stranded in a hospital sometime in 2013 after she put to bed through a caesarian section.





He said, “In 2013, I met Olawale in Egbeda. We knew each other in Ibadan, from where I relocated to Lagos. My wife gave birth to our second child at that period and he assisted me in paying the hospital bills. After the naming, he approached me and said he needed my favour.





"He said he wanted my wife to act as a nanny and help him abduct children from two families one in Surulere and the other around Magodo. The Magodo abduction was successful. She abducted two children and he collected about N1m ransom before he released them. He gave my wife N15,000 and N3,000 recharge cards.





"She used part of the money to buy foodstuffs at home. He had yet to collect a ransom in the second abduction before the police arrested my wife. He is from Ondo State. I did not get any share from the ransom. It was because of the assistance he rendered to me that made me to release my wife to help him do that kind of job.”

