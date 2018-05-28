MASSOB Vows To Mark Biafra Anniversary Despite Army Presence

Published:

Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and other pro-Biafra groups have said that no amount of intimidation by the security agencies would deter its members from going on with the planned Biafra anniversary on Wednesday, May 30.





In a press statement released on Monday and signed by the MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, Felix Anochirimonye for Eastern People’s Congress, Rita Anibuogu for Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria and Innocent Amadi for Bile Human Rights Initiative, the groups said that the celebration would start on May 29 with a candlelight procession.





The statement read, “A coalition of pro-Biafran groups which agreed to speak with one voice in one accord with a unity of purposes met and insisted on the earlier resolutions on 18th of April after our fifth monthly meeting that the annual May 30th celebration of the Biafran people will hold this year in a unique formula.





“This year’s anniversary will be celebrated by the people of Biafra, not as a pro-Biafra group. It is a mark of respect and honour to our fatherland, it is also a reminder to the visions and commandments of our great ancestors that we are not Nigerians but Biafrans.”





MASSOB and the other pro-biafran groups, therefore enjoined its members to get ready for the celebration of the Biafran anniversary and use it as an avenue to remind themselves to continue the self-determination movement for Biafra actualization and restoration.





