BREAKING: Masked DSS Operatives, Police Takes Over National Assembly As Senate Grill Police Boss Behind Closed Door

Masked operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday manned the entrance to the Senate chamber and the lobby adjoining the House of Representatives. The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is expected to appear before the Senate over the arrest, detention and hospitalisation of Senator Dino Melaye.





The appearance of the IGP before the senate is expected to be broadcast live on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). The police chief was last Wednesday summoned by the upper chamber of the National Assembly to brief senators the next day on Melaye’s case and the killings by armed herdsmen and militias across the country.





Idris, however, shunned the invitation, choosing to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari who was on a two-day visit to Bauchi State instead. As at the time of filing this report, it was uncertain if the Director-General of the DSS, Lawal Daura, who had earlier been summoned with the IG over the spate of insecurity in the country, would be appearing too.



Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is to be represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joshak Habila, for his appearance before the Senate on the arrest and detention of Senator Dino Melaye last week.



The IG had arrived at the National Assembly Complex while the Senate had begun a closed door session. It was however reliably gathered that the IG is being represented by the DIG, who is currently waiting to be called into the Senate chamber at the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang.





The Senate had, last Thursday, rejected taking Habila , while the IG accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to Bauchi State during his official visit.





