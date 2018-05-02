Many Feared Dead As Suicide Bomber Invade Mosque During Prayers

Published:

Several people have been confirmed dead while many others injured as a teenage boy set off his suicide vest in a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa State. The explosion occurred at a mosque in Wuro-Burode near yan Gwajo part of Mini. The blast occurred Tuesday afternoon while worshippers were holding Zuhr (Afternoon ) prayer.





While details of the blast are still sketchy, residents and local officials fear many people worshipers were killed. Confirming the incident, the chairman of Mubi North Local Government, Alhaji Musa Bello, said the blasts occurred around 1 30 pm.





“All I can tell you for now is that I am on my way to the scene to help in evacuation of casualties. Nobody can tell you the number of dead and injured for now,” he said. The Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Agency, Mr Haruna Furo also confirmed the blast but said there was no details for now.





A resident of Mubi, who simply identified as Buba, said the two explosions occurred in a mosque and a second hand clothes market. “The blasts occurred at the Gwonjo market and a mosque about 20 meters away,” Buba said

