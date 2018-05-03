Make Sure Dino Melaye Is Safe - Dogara Orders Police IG

Published:

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has urged the Nigerian Police to prioritize the health of Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West) before prosecution.





The Speaker made the call at plenary on Thursday after a personal explanation was raised by Hon. Sunday Karimi (Kogi-PDP) drawing the attention of the House to Melaye’s plight.





Melaye is currently facing a seven-count charge of criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms in Kogi State.





Reacting, Dogara, however, said that anyone who committed any offence must face the law.





He said: “I have not seen in any country where someone is arraigned in court on stretchers when he or she is not fit to plead guilty or not guilty.





“If anything happens to him, (Dino) the responsibility will be on the security agency.”





Share This