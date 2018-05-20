Late Actress Abimbola Aisha Was Our Bread Winner...Family

Published:





The family of deceased Nollywood actress, Aisha Abimbola Ajayi a.k.a Omoge Campus have opened up on the death of the actress. It was reported that Abimbola died on Tuesday, May 15 in Toronto Canada after a long battle with breast cancer.





Her elder brother, Taiwo, said that just like her fans, they were shocked with the news of her death. Taiwo said the deceased actress was the breadwinner of their family, a role she took adopted after they lost their parents.





He said, “We were all born and raised in Idumota, Lagos. We lost our parents years back and she had assumed the role of the breadwinner of the family.“Aishat is a great personality in our family and we always prayed for her because she was indeed the pillar of support that our household had.





"Before her death; she was someone who never joked with her family members and siblings at all. She was our mother and father and all. She will sorely be missed.“Her younger sister, Mariam who is the last child of the Musa family could not stop screaming in shock over the death of her late sister, whom she described as a rare gem to the family.





"Aisha had been battling cancer for a very long time but being a private person, she did not share the information with anybody especially because she did not want to beg for money from anyone. ”Meanwhile, Omoge campus was buried in Canada on Thursday, according to the Islamic rites.





Source: Punch

