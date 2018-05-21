LASTMA, 7UP Officials Clash As Ambode Is Stuck In Traffic

Published:





Chaos broke out on Saturday at the 7UP end of the Mobolaji Johnson Avenue in Alausa, Ikeja, as officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority reportedly clashed with some workers of the Seven-Up Bottling Company Plc. It was learnt that in the fight, two LASTMA officials were injured and taken in an ambulance to a hospital.





Three workers of the bottling company were also reportedly arrested. It was gathered that some trucks belonging to the bottling company had obstructed free flow of traffic.





The state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who was among those held in the ensuing jam around 11am, reportedly ordered traffic officials to clear the road. A source, who witnessed the incident, said the governor’s convoy later took an alternative route as movement was at a standstill.

Share This