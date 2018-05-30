Lalong Launches Security Gadgets On Security.

Published:

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong said the State government will always invest in security infrastructure to sustain the peace achieved on the Plateau.He has therefore directed the states security outfit, 'Operation Rainbow' to carry out a massive recruitment exercise towards broadening it's intelligence network .Governor Lalong disclosed this during the launch of the Early Warning System of Operation Rainbow at its Headquarters in Jos.According to Lalong, "Development of an Early Warning System is one of the most important platforms in conflict management, because it enables stakeholders to come up with various ways to identify potential conflict, before it erupts."The platform which was developed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for timely and appropriate prevention of violent conflict .The Governor who later commissioned the project said at least three citizens from every ward of the state will be recruited to broaden the intellegence capability of "Operation Rainbow".Governor Lalong disclosed that there is a clear indication that those popularly referred to as unknown gun men will soon be expose, following ongoing investigation by the presidential committee on the Farmers-Herdsmen conflict .Governor Lalong stressed that other categories of criminals such as cattle rustlers and those burning farm lands will soon be thrown out of business, and pleaded with stakeholders to desist from defending them when they are brought to face justice" .The country director, UNDP, represented by his deputy, Joerg Kuehnel said the platform is similar to the ones installed early in Kenya, India and Colombia, where they record remarkable results in term of reduction of armed conflicts.In a welcome address, the state coordinator of Operation Rainbow, General Stephen Guar said the project began in 2013, expressing delight that the platform will empower citizens to give relevant Information to the security agencies. Accordingly assess will through five Chanels namely, the Internet, Mobile Application's, E-mail, SMS and the social