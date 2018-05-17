Lalong Flags-Off Fertilizer Sales

Published:









Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong says he expects an improvement in the level of transparency in the distribution and sale of fertilizer for the twenty eighteen farming season.





Governor Lalong stated this at the flag off and sale of fertilizer for the twenty eighteen cropping season in Dengi head quarters of Kanam Local Government Area.





Governor Lalong said NPK and Uriah will be sold for five thousand five hundred naira for a bag each and that government has for the first time purchased subsidized organic fertilizer for four thousand five hundred naira a bag.





Lalong said extension staff were employed to carry out soil tests to determine the type and quality of soil needed for specific communities across the state.





There were goodwill messages by the commissioner for agriculture Hosea Finangwai, chairman of Kanam Hubu Bale, Programme manager PADP Philip Gonap, chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria Philip Azi and the Long Gomai of Shendam Martin Shaldas.





Nineteen thousand metric tones of fertilizer was purchased by the state government for distribution and sale in the twenty eighteen farming season.

