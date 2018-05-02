Lady Narrates To Court How Seven Men Gang Raped Her Inside Gutter In Lagos

Published:





A Nigerian lady has alleged that she was gang-raped by seven men inside a gutter along airport road in Ikeja, Lagos. The unnamed woman revealed in court that she was raped by these men in April 2014. The victim said the horrible incident forced her to relocate to Port Harcourt after her neighbours got wind of the assault.





She explained further that after raping her, they collected her phone, money and other valuable items before telling her to run. Lagos prosecutor Monisola Osibogun led the victim. She said, “The fourth defendants namely Tochukwu Ilom, Confidence Oziegbe, Simeon Peter and Nnemeka Ugochukwu tied my legs to the flower, the third defendant used his cutlass on me, tied my hands and pushed me into the gutter.





"While inside the gutter, the first defendant pulled his pair of trousers, held on to my neck and raped me. He slapped me and said I should stop looking at his face.“The seven of them all took turns to rape me inside the gutter; with my hands and legs tied, the second defendant collected my phone and purse, he then asked me the actual amount that was in the purse.





"After they finished raping me, they untied me and I struggled out of the gutter. I was going naked when the first defendant asked me to come back and put on my trousers.“Because of the fear, I wore it wrongly and left, then the first defendant called me back and pointed a gun at me and said I should wear my trousers properly. When I started running, I saw three people pursuing me and I started running back and met the first defendant at the same spot and he said you this useless girl where are you going to.





"I told him that I saw three men running after me, he then showed me another way to take. At that point when I was running I heard my sister calling me, immediately I ran towards her, I saw her with a policeman and I fainted.“After I fainted, I found myself at Igando Police Station. When I woke up, I saw the first defendant and I told the policeman, this is one of the boys that raped me, but he denied that he was the one, the policeman pulled his pair of trousers and discovered that there was blood on his private part.





"I was invited to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, where they brought seven men, but I was only able to identify these four, because I did not know the other three. After pointing out the four defendants, I was taken to two different hospitals, where I spent one month.”The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The judge ordered that they be remanded before adjourning the case for further hearing.

