l Never Turned Down Senate Invitation- IGP

Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has said there was never a time he refused to honour the invitation of the Senate. Speaking on a local radio station in Kano on Saturday, Idris said he held the lawmakers in the Senate in high esteem.





The IGP said the invitation of the Senate, according to the letter sent to him, was on Senator Dino Melaye’s case which is before a court and discussing such will amount to prejudice and contempt.





He said he had no cause to refuse to answer the call of the Senate if the issue had to do with national interest. Idris explained that since assumption of office in June 2016, he has appeared 10 times before the Senate on different issues of national importance.





“The recent claim by the Senate that the reason for inviting me is to brief them on the recent killings in some part of the country could be an afterthought which can be seen from the headings of their invitation letters,” the IGP said.





The Senate at plenary recently declared the IGP an enemy of democracy and unfit to hold any public office within and outside the country, for failing to honour its invitation thrice.

