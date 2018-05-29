Killings: Defend Yourselves Against Herdsmen - Bishop Tells Christians

Published:

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese His Lordship Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor has called on Christians to defend themselves against attacks.





This comes on the heels of the recent attack on the priests and students of Sacred Heart Minor Seminary in Jalingo, Taraba State by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Monday.





According to the Most Rev. Ezeokafor, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has done nothing to remedy the situation.





“Some people, somewhere have declared full scale war against Nigerian Christians. We have to be vigilant. It is obvious we are no longer needed here. We have to find a way to safeguard our lives,” the cleric added.





“We must defend ourselves. We’ll not allow these bloodsucking demons to continue to kill and maim us like chickens.”

