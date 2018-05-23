Killings: Cows More Valuable To Buhari Than Nigerians - Okogie

Published:

A revered Nigerian cleric Anthony Cardinal Okogie says President Muhammadu Buhari’s ”silence” towards killings in Nigeria shows that a cow is more valuable than him (Okogie). Okojie made this known after taking part in a peaceful march and prayer for Nigeria organised by Catholics in different dioceses across Nigeria on Tuesday.





The Archbishop Emeritus of Lagos said it was clear Nigerians were fed up with the killings perpetrated by herdsmen. Okogie said the protest was aimed at putting the federal government on its toes, as the killings were becoming rampant.





He said, “As a good father, if somebody is disturbing you in your house, what will you do? Will you allow the person to continue to disturb you? “That is what we are saying. It is getting rampant and getting too much. Now, we are trying to make the head of state to do something, to wake up if he is asleep. It is annoying.





“Enough is enough! That is my message and the message of the people today. Enough is enough because it can lead to something else. “Carnage is not good. Spreading blood all because. Then it means that a cow has more value than myself. We are not in India. This is Nigeria. “And you don’t even say a word. That means the cow is more valuable than me,” he lamented.

