Kayode Fayemi Walks Out On Bola Tinubu, Shuns Reporters

Minister of Mines and Steel, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday reportedly walked out of a meeting involving national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and some party leaders.





The meeting also had in attendance other Ekiti governorship aspirants. Some of the party leaders at the meeting, which took place at the Lagos state government house in Asokoro, Abuja, were: Pioneer chairman of the party, Bisi Akande; Former Ogun Governor, Segun Osoba.





Others were former Ekiti Governor Niyi Adebayo and zonal vice chairman of the APC in the south-west Pius Akinyelure. After about two hours, there was a break and Fayemi walked out of the room ahead of other aspirants and party leaders. He ignored reporters who approached him, entered his car and his driver sped off.





Akande, however, addressed reporters afterwards, stating that the outcome of the meeting would be presented to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

