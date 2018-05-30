Kayode Fayemi Resigns As Minister

Published:

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming Ekiti Governorship election, Kayode Fayemi, has resigned as Minister. Fayemi was the Minister of Solid Minerals and Steel Development.





He made the announcement on Wednesday at a valedictory briefing in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory in order to pursue his governorship ambition in Ekiti State.





The former minister emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Ekiti State in the party’s rescheduled primary election which held on May 12.

