Katsina Chief Imam Muhammad Lawal Is Dead

Published:





The Chief Imam of the Katsina Metropolis Central Mosque, Imam Muhammad Lawal has died at the aged of 95 on Sunday after a protracted illness. The family spokesman, Mohammed Ahmed, who confirmed the death to NAN, said that their father died after a prolonged sickness.





He said that the deceased had been the chief Imam of Katsina for the past 41 years. Ahmed, however, disclosed that the deceased left behind four wives, 27 children and several grandchildren. The Funeral prayers was conducted at the premises of Katsina Central Mosque and was buried at Dantakum burial ground in Katsina metropolis according to Islamic rites.





Meanwhile, the Emir of Katsina, Alh Abdulmumini Kabir and Gov. Aminu Masari have described the death of the Chief Imam as a great loss to Katsina people and the Islamic world. They prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive him all his sins and Grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Share This