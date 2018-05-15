Kaduna Killings Must End In 3 Weeks, Buratai Tells Soldiers

Published:

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has charged troops to end the wanton killings and destruction of property in Birnin Gwari local government in Kaduna state by armed bandits in three weeks.Speaking when he flagged-off the 2 Battalion Forward Operation Base (FOB) at the troubled Birnin-Gwari area of Kaduna state yesterday, the army chief charged troops to go after the bandits and wipe them out.Armed bandits had within the last five months killed over 100 persons, including 11 soldiers in various villages of Birnin-Gwari. While President Muhammadu Buhari in reaction to the latest attack promised establishment of an Army battalion in the area.Addressing troops at the official flag-off of the FOB for Operation 'Idon Raini' at proposed site of the Battalion at Kanfanin Doka village of Birnin-Gwari, General Buratai said, he must receive a very resounding results that will finally bring the criminals to their knees.The Army Cheif said, "We are no longer going to adopt the defensive approach, it must be offensive. Since the battle has been brought to you, you must take it back and crush them wherever they are."The killings must stop, the wanton destructions of properties must stop, not only within Kaduna state but across the country."In the next two, three weeks, there must be a very resounding results that will bring these criminals to their kneels finally."They are not coming from the moon, or coming from outer space, they are within this territory. I don't know why you cannot go to where they are and get them fished out."Am happy with the initiative of the General Officer Commanding 1 Division and all the commanders for the new approach and I want to see a decisive result at the end of this operation."The commanders have briefed me thoroughly of your challenges and be rest assured we have already started addressing some of these challenges."We must respond decisively and commanders must be personally held responsible for any lapse, they must decide and take appropriate action, and anything outside that, they must be held responsible."The next deployment must commence immediately. Other areas of logistic support, your welfare, be rest assured we will do our best to provide for you."Earlier, when the COAS paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Birnin-Gwari, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Mai Gwari II at his palace, he expressed confidence in the army, saying with full military deployment, the bandits can be wiped out within a short period.According to the Emir, "These people, the bandits cannot be contained by mounting of road block or staying on the road, so the security operatives have to take the fight to them in the bush otherwise they will continue to unleash mayhem."There are some special forces that came recently and performed wonderfully well, please the Chief of Army Staff should bring them back. So if you bring these boys back and even superior officers and personnel, am sure you will finish them on time, because this is not Sambisa forest. And since the Chief of Army Staff is here, were are sure this thing will come to an end."