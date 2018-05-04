Just A Token Of N100m Was Spent On Melaye's Failed Recall - Says INEC, Set To Releases Report On Underage Voting Today

Published:





The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, says only N100 m was spent on the failed attempt to recall Kogi West lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye.





The INEC chairman said this while responding to a question posed by this reporter at a press conference in Abuja on Friday. Yakubu said the figure was nowhere near the N100 bn being bandied by the Peoples Democratic Party.





He said a recall exercise is just like conducting a Senatorial election, adding that Kogi West which Melaye represents, has 552 polling units and seven local governments. The INEC boss said ad hoc staff were deployed in all the polling units.





Meanwhile, the Commission has announced that it would release reports on its investigation on underage voting in Kano today (Friday).





The Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of INEC, Rotimi Oyekanmi, disclosed this on Thursday.“You are all cordially invited to a press conference on the findings of the committee constituted to investigate the alleged Kano Underage Voting scheduled on Friday,” he said.





The Electoral commission had in February set up a committee to investigate underage voting in the local government election in Kano State in which the All Progressives Congress won the 44 local governments.





The report of the committee which was submitted on March 28, was kept secret for several weeks causing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to accuse the electoral body of colluding with the APC-led Federal Governemnt to rig the 2019 elections.

