JOHESU Strike: FG Threatens Health Workers With Sack

Published:

The Federal Government has threatened to sack striking health workers if they do not start work on Wednesday (today). CKN News gathered that this was revealed in a circular released by the Director of Hospital Services Department Dr. O.J Amedu on behalf of the Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Adewole.





The circular which was dated May 28, 2018, with reference number, DHS/166/T2/220 was addressed to the chairmen of all the governing boards of health agencies. “Governing boards should direct all staff members on strike to return to work within 48 hours or be considered as having absconded from work without leave,” the circular read in part.





“Failure to return within 48 hours attracts immediate dismissal and should be so due to their absence from duty without leave in line with PSR-030413. “In view of this, governing boards are requested to direct Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors within 72 hours of this circular to advertise for employment of workers to fill the vacancies created.”





JOHESU is an umbrella body for non-doctors in the medical profession. The union has been on strike since April 18 over salary increase in relation to the pay of medical doctors.

Share This