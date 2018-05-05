IPOB Declares May 30 Sit-At-Home Protest

Published:





The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared May 30, 2018 sit–at-home day in remembrance of the Biafra struggle, victims of Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram violence and those who died in the hands of security agencies in Nigeria.





In a statement on Friday by its spokesperson Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafra group urged the people of Southern Kaduna, the Middle Belt, particularly Benue, Adamawa, Kogi, victims of herdsmen terrorism in Ondo State and other South West states to join IPOB in the protest.





Powerful stated that this year remembrance would also be a date to remember those that lost their lives because there was no one to defend them. He said: "There will be no human, vehicular or animal movement across Biafraland on 30th May, 2018. Biafraland will be in total lock down. The people of Middle Belt and Yorubaland are advised to join this historic sit-at-home to honour the memory of all that died unjustly in Nigeria.





"Churches, mosques, synagogues and temples are encouraged to open their places of worship on the midnight of the 29th of May for special midnight prayers in remembrance of all that died as a result of violence. Special vigil will also be held at the homes of select Biafran heroes.”





IPOB noted that 30th of May is an annual remembrance event initiated by IPOB worldwide to honour fallen Biafran soldiers.

