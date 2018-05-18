Imo APC Slams Okorocha, Says Politically, He Is Not In Touch With The People

Published:

It appears crisis in the Imo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is far from ending as stakeholders on Thursday said Governor Rochas Okorocha was politically irrelevant. The group made this assertion after meeting with the APC national leadership in Abuja.





Dr Theo Ekechi, who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders, said they had many evidence against Okorocha. “There have been wide jubilation in Imo because we have rescued the party from Gov. Okorocha, we have made it impossible for him to get help from anywhere,” he said.





“He cannot run to any political figure in the state because none is with him, he cannot approach any clergyman in the state. “In his desperation, he ran to Sokoto, Daura and even to the Vice President, but help has refused to come.”





According to him, Okorocha was responsible for the problems facing the party in the state and the South-East. In a petition submitted to the party national leadership, the stakeholders chronicled what they described as the governor’s sins and appealed for state of emergency in the state.

