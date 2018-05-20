Imo APC Holds State Congress Despite Court Order

Published:

A faction of APC yesterday held a ‘shadow’ State Congress in an undisclosed location in Imo State in defiance to a Federal High Court Order restraining the party from conducting the congress.



In the exercise that was concealed from journalists, the ‘suspended’ State Chairman, Dr. Hillary Eke, was returned as the State Chairman.



Five members of the party in the state had gone to court seeking an interim order to stop the congress from going ahead with the congress pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.



Speaking from his hideout, Eke stated that the state congress has been concluded, adding that the party was not aware of any court order stopping the congress.



According to him, “we decided to hold the Congress in an undisclosed venue to stop security agencies that have become partisan from truncating the exercise. We are not aware of any Court Order restraining us. We have 1500 delegates from the 305 wards in the state that participated in the Congress and I was returned as the State Chairman”.



But when contacted, the State Secretary of the party, Mr. Obioma Ireagwu, said that no congress was held in the state as a result of an existing court order which stopped the exercise.



Meanwhile, Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, derided members of the Imo State Coalition group, describing them as “cowards”.

