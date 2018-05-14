Igbos Cannot Be Crushed - Amaechi Tells Buhari

Published:

Elder statesman and First Republic Minister Mbazulike Amaechi has likened Igbos to Bettles that cannot be crushed. Amaechi admitted that Igbos in the country are being marginalized, while alleged ploy by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to wipe out Igbos.





He however noted that in spite of hatred against Igbos, they always excel at whatever they do. He said over the weekend that, “The Igbo are marked out for elimination in this country particularly by the present administration of the North. But the Igbo are like the beetle, they cannot be crushed.





“You march on the beetle and when you remove your heavy boot, the beetle keeps going. The Igbo will keep going, we fought 33 months civil war without anything against the whole world and survived, and we fought the whole Arab world for 33 months and survived, so the Igbo will survive again”.





Source: Daily Independent

