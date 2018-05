Published:

The 8th AGM, Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa which started on Monday, May the 4, 2018 at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, came to an end today, May 18, 2018; with Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC - Nigeria, emerging as the Chairman of the association for the next one year.