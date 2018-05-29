I Will Sign The "Not Too Young To Run " Bill Before The End Of The Week - Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will, in few days, sign into law the ‘Not too young to run’ bill. The President made this promise in a nationwide broadcast in commemoration of the nation’s Democracy Day early on Tuesday.





He said, “In few days to come, I will be joined by many promising young Nigerians to sign into law the ‘Not too young to run’ bill” The bill, which is part of the process to amend the 1999 Constitution, seeks to reduce the minimum age requirement for elective positions in the country.





It was first passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives in July 2017. Many state houses of assembly in the country have also passed the bill. President Buhari also advised all and sundry to be law-abiding as the country enters into another election season.





He said, “The upcoming months will usher us into another season of general elections. Let me use this opportunity to urge us all to conduct ourselves, our wards and our constituencies with the utmost sense of fairness, justice and peaceful co-existence such that we will have not only hitch-free elections but also a credible and violence-free process.”

