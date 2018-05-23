I Was Sacked By FG For Refusing To Prosecute Only Opposition Party Members...Fed Prosecutor Uwajeh

Published:

The sacked Special Investigator to the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property, Victor Uwajeh, said on Tuesday he lost his job for refusing to investigate some serving senators including Senate president, Bukola Saraki and some People Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts.Uwajeh also said he refused to be used by the Federal Government to hunt down perceived enemies of the government and investigate former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, ex- Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, former First Lady, Patience Jonathan and ex-Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani- Kayode, among others.In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, the ex- Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) consultant said he was sacked for refusing to act on a document which comprised names of perceived enemies of the administration and sent to him by the panel.The statement said: “It was the procedure of the panel to courier documents to me from Nigeria for dispatch to various agencies in the United Kingdom and worldwide. Soon after I realised that the panel has a mindset towards certain individuals and groups by the documents it sent to me.“Documents sent to me from Abuja to dispatch to the Serious Fraud Office and Home Office, Metropolitan Police, FBI and EUROPOL had the names of the following senators – Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Albert Bassey Akpan and Senator Stella Adaese Oduah.”Uwajeh said he had suggested some names of All Progressive Congress (APC) members “who are high looters” for proper investigation but was turned down, adding ” this raised a red flag and as a professional I made my complaint immediately and made my position known to Okoi Obono Obla to transmit to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.“I told him that I will not be a party to one- sided investigation to muscle in the opposition and persecute them. I made my position known that I am ready to expose corruption and recover stolen assets as a professional but will not be involved in the politics of “PULL THEM DOWN” in Nigeria.“My refusal to dance to the tune of the government and SIPP led to my disengagement. After meeting in London on 18th April, 2018 with some officials during the CHOGM, it was evident that I will not bulge in my position not to go against the ethics of my profession by investigating only the opposition,” Uwajeh added.