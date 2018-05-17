I Was Impregnated By My Lover Not My Husband...Woman Confesses In Court

Published:

Share This

A bread seller, Marian Folarin has told a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan that it was her lover that impregnated her and not her husband, Kayode Folarin.The mother-of-four in her original petition to the court accused her husband of “gross irresponsibility and incompetence” in managing the home.She said hunger, thirst and wretchedness had been the order of the day with her in Kayode’s house in the last 20 years I lived with him.