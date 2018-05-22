I Personally Advised Linda Ikeji To Get Pregnant – Charlyboy

Published:

Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy, has disclosed that he advised celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji, to get pregnant and forget marriage. Linda Ikeja had broken the news of her pregnancy in a post on her blog.





The news stirred reaction online as Nigerians questioned her position on celibacy, which she passionately advised young girls to practice.





However, reacting to the criticisms on Twitter, Charlyboy wrote: “That Linda Ikeji is pregnant is no longer news, women are getting pregnant by the hour and some don’t even want the baby.





“Thank God she listened to my advice, to get pregnant and forget about marriage.





“You have done the right thing my girl. Your Mumu suppose Do.”

