I Killed Him, Sold His Palms For N5000 - Father Of Two Confesses

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old suspected cultist, Kayode Oreneye, for allegedly killing a rival, Shakiru, and selling his two palms to a herbalist for N5000.





Oreneye, who was a member of Aiye cult group, told journalists that the late Shakiru belonged to a rival cult group, Eiye, and claimed that the deceased had attempted to kill him on three occasions, but he escaped.





The suspect, who’s a father of two, also claimed that the deceased had also killed three members of the Aiye cult group.





Oreneye, who confessed that he shot and killed Shakiru at Library Junction, Ilaro, on 12th February 2018, in a reprisal, said he later sold the deceased’s two palms to one Jimoh, a herbalist.

