I Have Seven Days To Resign As Buhari's Minister - Kayode Fayemi

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday said he would resign his appointment in a week.





Fayemi, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The former governor said there is a lot of work to do and he and his co-contestants are seeing the coming election as a collective rescue mission.





On Wednesdays Minister converge at the Presidential villa to hold the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

