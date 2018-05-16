Wednesday, 16 May 2018

I Have Seven Days To Resign As Buhari's Minister - Kayode Fayemi

Published: May 16, 2018

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday said he would resign his appointment in a week.

Fayemi, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former governor said there is a lot of work to do and he and his co-contestants are seeing the coming election as a collective rescue mission.

On Wednesdays Minister converge at the Presidential villa to hold the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Abiola Alaba Peters

