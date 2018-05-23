I Have Nothing Personal Against Amaechi – Gov. Wike

Published:

Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike has said he has nothing personal against his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, despite series of confrontations between them. The former political allies became political rivals when Amaechi left the Peoples Democratic Party (Wike’s party) in 2013 to join the emerging All Progressives Congress at the time.





Amaechi, the then governor of the state, played a key role in the defeat of the PDP in the 2015 presidential election. But he could not replicate it in the governorship election in Rivers as Wike defeated his preferred candidate Dakuku Peterside to succeed him (Amaechi).





Their rivalry got worse after that. In a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Wike said, ”I have no personal problem (with Amaechi). It’s just that people want to cause a problem in Rivers State.”





“I won the election in 2015. Of all the manipulation they did, what did they achieve? I don’t have any problem. Somebody said I should settle, what am I settling? Is it a personal thing?”





He added, “You have done your own eight years, let another person finish and go. Must you continue to dictate who is the governor of Rivers State?





“Why are you taking it too personal. Look at what is happening in their party. Somebody cannot have an ambition. If you have an ambition, it becomes a problem. You become disloyal, what kind of system are we in?”

