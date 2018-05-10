I Doubt If There Will Be Elections In 2019 - Adeboye

Published:





The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has said he is not sure there will be elections in 2019 because Nigeria may no longer be in existence.





Adeboye, who spoke at the monthly Holy Ghost Service of the church, held at the RCCG camp ground between Friday night and Saturday morning, spoke against the backdrop of the killings by Fulani herdsmen.





This was more so on the killing of two priests and 17 worshippers at a Catholic Church in Benue State. He said:“Unless the killings stop, there may not be elections in 2019 in Nigeria.”





Adeboye said of his reaction when he was asked by a woman about the killing of the 19 priests and worshippers in Benue State: “I said there is no father who would lose 19 children in a day that will not be quiet.





"She said what do you mean?“Because she hadn’t heard the news that in a church, somebody went in and shot 19 people.“It doesn’t matter the denomination. "By the special grace of God, all Christians in Nigeria call me daddy.





"So when any of them dies, it’s my son or daughter that is dead.“I am going to ask you to join me in prayer because unless these killings stop and stop immediately, even Nigeria may not live.





"I am not talking about individuals now.“I am talking about Nigeria itself.“A Bishop asked me not too long ago: "Daddy, has God told you who win the next election?’“I said, Sir, I am not even sure yet there will be an election.





"Because unless these killings stop, there may be no elections next year.“‘Are you prophesying, Daddy?’“No, no! I am not prophesying.“I am just reasoning.“Because nobody will want to go out to vote if they are not sure they will be able to return home safely.”





Adeboye said several nations have survived civil wars, including Nigeria, but not religious war. He added:“It’s a terrible thing.“A nation may survive a civil war, but no nation can survive a religious war and remain the same.





"That Nigeria may live, these killings must stop.“So all of you who love Nigeria, I want you to rise on your feet and cry to God with all your heart, and say:‘Father, let the killings stop that Nigeria may live, please God let the killings stop.

