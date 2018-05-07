I Did Not Collect Any Money From Dasuki - PDP Chairman, Secondus Writes EFCC

Published:





National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has denied he collected $2.1billion from former National Security Adviser Colonel Sambo Dasuki rtd. The money was part of the fund approved for the purchase of arms to tackle terror group Boko Haram.





In a letter addressed to the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, Secondus insisted he never collected or sent anybody to collect money on his behalf at any time from the former National Security Adviser. The statement is titled “Re: Mention of Prince Uche Secondus on the list of Looters of Nigeria Economy” and copied to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation as well some Foreign Missions in Nigeria.





"The attention of EFCC has been drawn to the suit before the Chief Judge of Rivers state in Port Harcourt where an interlocutory order was granted against the defendants and same restrained them from further publishing the name of Secondus,” the statement read.





"It is our hope that the subsisting Order of Court should be obeyed and if the Commission has evidence of collection of money from the office of the National Security Adviser by Our Client, (as an Agency of the Federal Government which is the 2nd Defendant in Suit No: PHC/1013/2018), the Commission should avail such information to the Federal Government for its defence of the Suit.





"Our Client wishes for the umpteenth time to state that he neither collected money from the office of the National Security Adviser nor instructed anybody to collect money on his behalf. He also wishes to state that he never had a Special Assistant by name Chukwurah who is being touted as the one that collected the sum of ₦200,000,000.00 (Two Hundred Million Naira) on his behalf.”

