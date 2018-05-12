I Am Very Fine - Says Buhari After Returning From UK Medical Trip

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on his arrival at the airport in Abuja on Friday Evening from medical trip to London said he is in good condition. President Buhari returned to Abuja from the United Kingdom, following a four-day medical trip to the United Kingdom.





The presidential jet conveying the President landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 6:45pm. When asked on by journalists why he arrived on Friday after his schedule of returning on Saturday, the President said his arrival is not earlier than expected.





"I went for further medical checkup. I am all right,” Buhari said. Buhari, who departed for London on Tuesday, had been scheduled to return on Saturday (tomorrow). However, the reason why President Buhari returned a day ahead of the schedule was not disclosed.





He was received at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by some top government officials and presidential aides.

