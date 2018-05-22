I Am A Special Masquerade – Oluremi Tinubu

Published:

Wife of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has described herself as a ‘special masquerade’ while reacting to a question about her scarce appearance before her supporters. In a recent interview, Tinubu said that she only comes out when she has something important to say.She said: “I am glad you say you don’t see me every day. I tell people that Alagemo le mi. Alagemo in Yoruba is a special masquerade; it only comes out once in a while. If I don’t have anything to say I don’t come out; I don’t want to be seen.“If I have work to do and I want you all to come, I invite you to come. You know in my first term, I did press parleys that none of my colleagues did. That is the way we play politics. “It is not every time you want to talk. So, when you have something to say; very important and cogent things that you want your constituents to share, you come out as you represent them.”The senator also spoke on the conduct of the APC Congress in Lagos.She said: “It was beautiful and we thank God that we had good weather. That will tell you that everything is by the grace of God. And you can see that everybody was happy and we are celebrating the peaceful conduct of the exercise.“I think the outcome was satisfactory to everybody. Everybody is happy at the event as party members used the opportunity to reacquaint themselves as they were happy to see one another. Leaders of the have shown us the way to go and we are ready to go.”She added that those who organized a parallel Congress in the state did not know what they were doing, “Those ones didn’t know what they were doing as far as I am concerned. We were at APC secretariat and those who are relevant in the party were there, so who led the parallel congress? That would be the question.“The party leaders were at the party’s secretariat Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was there. The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly was also there. I was equally there as well as many other party leaders.”