I Am A Proud Igboman Now.....Davido

DMW entertainment boss and frontline singer, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido, has been captured in a viral video claiming he is Igbo.





The singer whose girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland, is Igbo, was seen telling a man that “Igbos are winning” and the man tells him to repeat it.





Fans are now speculating that the “Assurance” singer who dedicated the song to Chioma on her birthday, April 30, and also gifted her a Porsche car, wants to further substantiate his love for her.





He said in the video, “Igbos are winning, I be Igbo.” A yet to be identified man who is also Igbo said;“My In-law say it again" and the singer yielded.

